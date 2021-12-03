Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a Henrico teen who was last seen leaving J.R. Tucker High School in November.

Jennifer Raquel Aguilera Del Cid, 15, went missing on Nov. 12 around 10 a.m. after leaving the school’s campus in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information should call Detective Minter at (804) 928-0331 or School Resource Officer Cosel at (804) 840-6273. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

