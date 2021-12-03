Gun confiscated at Rockbridge County High; swastika investigated

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County Schools is investigating two incidents at Rockbridge County High.

Thursday around lunchtime, a gun and ammunition were confiscated from a student. District officials say they believe the student did not intend to use the weapon or cause harm. But they say taking a weapon to school is a very serious matter and appropriate discipline will be taken as soon as the investigation is complete. The Chief Deputy of the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s office says they have placed a felony charge against one student for possessing a firearm on school property.

Wednesday, the district says, two high school students displayed a swastika image on a phone and performed a Nazi salute in class. A third student reportedly took cell phone pictures.

School administration is investigating to take disciplinary action, saying anti-Semitic behavior will not be tolerated. The sheriff’s office is also investigating.

