

Friday Forecast: Another warm and pleasant day

More warmth to come with rain chances FINALLY going up next week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 3 of the next four days are likely to be 10+° above average.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Cold with Rain likely. 1/2 to 1″ likely Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

