Friday Forecast: Another warm and pleasant day
More warmth to come with rain chances FINALLY going up next week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 3 of the next four days are likely to be 10+° above average.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Cold with Rain likely. 1/2 to 1″ likely Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.