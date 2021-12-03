Friday Forecast: Another warm and pleasant day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 3 of the next four days are likely to be 10+° above average.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Cold with Rain likely. 1/2 to 1″ likely Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.