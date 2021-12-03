Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

FBI Richmond joins search for Spotsylvania woman missing since 2015

The FBI has joined the search for a woman who disappeared from Virginia in 2015.
The FBI has joined the search for a woman who disappeared from Virginia in 2015.(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI branch in Richmond has joined the search for a 19-year-old Spotsylvania woman who has been missing for six years.

Katelin Michelle Akens was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, when her mother, Lisa Sullivan, dropped her off at her stepdad’s house in the 200 block of Oak Crest Drive in Partlow.

He took her to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station to catch a train to Reagan International so she could fly back to Arizona, where she was living, and was getting ready to start cosmetology school. The mother says she got a text message saying Katelin had boarded the plane; it turns out, however, she never boarded the plane.

Akens is described as a white woman, has blue eyes, weighs 122 pounds, with blonde hair. She also has distinctive tattoos, specifically five butterflies on her arm and three stars on her right foot; and piercings in her belly button, nose and lip.

Anyone with information on Akens disappearance should call the FBI at 804-261-1044.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting
The crash remains under investigation.
N.C. man killed in crash on I-295 in Henrico County
Police Lights
Investigation underway after Greensville Co. High School student killed
Richmond Police arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of a man.
4 teens arrested in shooting death of man

Latest News

Brush fire
One lane reopens on Chippenham after crews battle brush fires
Henrico teen went missing in November.
Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November
Richmond lights up for the holidays with RVA Illumination
RVA Illuminates and Shockoe Illuminates return in person on Friday
General Assembly Building (FILE)
Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win