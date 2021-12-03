Healthcare Pros
Dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting at a 911 call center in Bell County.(Gray News, file)
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 911 dispatcher was shot and killed inside the Bell County 911 Center, WKYT reported.

Kentucky State Police said it happened around 1 a.m. local time Friday morning.

Two dispatchers were inside the 911 center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, hitting 23-year-old Kyle Garrett of Frakes, police said.

Garrett was taken to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy for Garrett will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

A police spokesperson said they are investigating the incident.

