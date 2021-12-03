Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Delays and types of testing impacting COVID-19 variant tracking

COVID-19 lab testing (FILE)
COVID-19 lab testing (FILE)(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are tracking the omicron variant of COVID-19, but there are some concerns about how fast the search is going.

One doctor says data collection is running behind.

Doctor Amy Mathers coordinates genomic sequencing through UVA’s labs, which pinpoints variants in positive COVID-19 test. Mathers says doing that takes time, causing a lag in variant tracking.

“The public health effort for sequencing is reliant on labs finding positives, batching them up, labeling them, and getting them sent to the state. So that’s a lag, because they do it in batches just because it’s a practical matter,” Mathers said.

Those batches of tests come to the labs two to three times a week. Sequencing tests takes anywhere from 18-36 hours.

“Sometimes we’re running 10 to 14 days behind what was last positive,” Mathers said. “We’re just getting through November late teens to early 20s. We’re not getting something that came on December 3.”

In Virginia, 1,400 sequences a week is what is predicted to capture any new variant, Mathers said.

UVA is contributing about 250-300 sequences a week, but can only sequence what tests positive through PCR tests.

“One of the issues that we’re going to have with emergence and enough testing is that you really have to run a PCR test. So at-home antigen testing, which I know is one of the pushes, will detect new cases, but those positives obviously wouldn’t be available for fun genome sequencing,” she said.

But there is a way to fast-track sequencing to find a variant, if needed: “If I get a call from the health department or there’s somebody identified who traveled or who has a risk factor, then I put it at the front of the line and get it sequenced quickly,” Mathers said.

Dr. Mathers and other infectious disease experts with UVA say if you show any symptoms of COVID-19, get a test as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting
Henrico teen went missing in November.
Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
Police Lights
Investigation underway after Greensville Co. High School student killed

Latest News

A community activist looks to reduce violence in Richmond.
‘Like everybody else, we’re frustrated’: Community activist looks for ways to reduce violence
Pounding the pavement in Richmond, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg went on a...
U.S. Transportation Secretary touts infrastructure money in Richmond, Henrico
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is urging Governor Ralph Northam to include tax relief proposals...
Youngkin urges Northam to include tax relief in final budget
Sarge the 700 pound pig enjoying his fresh drop of pumpkins for the day.
Richmond organization looking to collect pumpkins for pigs
Youngkin and McAuliffe
Governor’s race shatters fundraising record