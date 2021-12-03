Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has at least one thing in common with thousands of parents and grandparents this winter: He’s picked up a cold from his young grandson.

The president has had an unusually low, scratchy voice and an occasional cough all week, prompting questions from the press about his health on Friday. He assured reporters that he’s tested daily for COVID-19 and is negative, and that has been dealing with a scratchy throat for a much less concerning reason.

“What I have is a one-and-a-half year old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop,” he said. “It’s just a cold.”

Biden spent the Thanksgiving weekend with his family in Nantucket, and on Monday, his youngest grandson Beau — named after Biden’s deceased son — was at the White House to help his grandmother welcome the White House Christmas tree.

Jill Biden picked a sprig off the tree and gave it to her grandson, along with a kiss.

Biden had his routine physical last month at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his physician released a report declaring him a “healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, investigated Biden for increased instances of “throat clearing” during public remarks and a stiffening of his gait. O’Connor reported that Biden’s coughing was the result of gastrointestinal reflux and that the stiffened gait was the result of a new diagnosis of “mild peripheral neuropathy,” spinal arthritis and compensation for a broken foot sustained a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting
The crash remains under investigation.
N.C. man killed in crash on I-295 in Henrico County
Police Lights
Investigation underway after Greensville Co. High School student killed
Richmond Police arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of a man.
4 teens arrested in shooting death of man

Latest News

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour...
EPA head tours environmentally embattled communities, says help on the way
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, E. Jean Carroll talks to reporters outside a...
Court hears arguments in Trump rape accuser’s lawsuit
Brush fire
One lane reopens on Chippenham after crews battle brush fires
Henrico teen went missing in November.
Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Parents of teen suspect charged in Michigan high school shooting