Aviation training may increase noise around Fort A.P. Hill

Fort A.P. Hill
Fort A.P. Hill(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Aviation training at Fort A.P. Hill may cause residents around the area to hear increased noise.

The increased noise will be due to low-flying fixed/rotary wing aircraft training that will take place day and night.

Officials said the west side of the garrison might hear louder noises than usual.

Night training should be done around Dec. 9.

Low cloud cover may cause the noise and vibrations to be louder.

