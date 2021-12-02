Virginia sees lowest traffic deaths during Thanksgiving in more than a decade

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the Thanksgiving statistical period, Virginia saw its lowest number of traffic deaths in more than a decade.

Virginia State Police said four people were killed on state highways between 12:01 a.m. Nov. 24, and midnight Nov. 28.

“Although even one life lost is a tragedy, this Thanksgiving has given us something to truly be thankful for,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Patience, keeping your attention on the road and buckling up are the anecdote to the record number of traffic fatalities we have seen the past two years. This Thanksgiving, the number of people issued summons for reckless driving and seatbelts were down compared to last year, even though we know more people were on the roads. This brings home the point, that if we all do our part on the road everyone can have a safe holiday.”

The deadly crashes happened in Albemarle, Chesterfield, Fairfax and Spotsylvania. The deadly crash in Chesterfield involved a pedestrian.

The Thanksgiving statistical period in 2020 saw 12 traffic deaths.

During the five days, troopers cited 5,127 speeders, 1,565 reckless drivers, and 477 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves or children in the car. Sixty-five drivers were arrested for the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police were called to 1,273 traffic crashes, with 139 resulting in injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.