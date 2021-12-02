Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia sees lowest traffic deaths during Thanksgiving in more than a decade

Over the Thanksgiving statistical period, Virginia saw its lowest number of traffic deaths in...
Over the Thanksgiving statistical period, Virginia saw its lowest number of traffic deaths in more than a decade.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the Thanksgiving statistical period, Virginia saw its lowest number of traffic deaths in more than a decade.

Virginia State Police said four people were killed on state highways between 12:01 a.m. Nov. 24, and midnight Nov. 28.

“Although even one life lost is a tragedy, this Thanksgiving has given us something to truly be thankful for,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Patience, keeping your attention on the road and buckling up are the anecdote to the record number of traffic fatalities we have seen the past two years. This Thanksgiving, the number of people issued summons for reckless driving and seatbelts were down compared to last year, even though we know more people were on the roads. This brings home the point, that if we all do our part on the road everyone can have a safe holiday.”

The deadly crashes happened in Albemarle, Chesterfield, Fairfax and Spotsylvania. The deadly crash in Chesterfield involved a pedestrian.

The Thanksgiving statistical period in 2020 saw 12 traffic deaths.

During the five days, troopers cited 5,127 speeders, 1,565 reckless drivers, and 477 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves or children in the car. Sixty-five drivers were arrested for the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police were called to 1,273 traffic crashes, with 139 resulting in injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in...
Two women killed in head-on crash during police pursuit on I-95
Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
Richmond Police arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of a man.
4 teens arrested in shooting death of man
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting

Latest News

Christmas Tree
Road closures for Mechanicsville Christmas Parade
The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.
Chesterfield police urge drivers, pedestrians to be vigilant following 5th deadly crash
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.
Police identify pedestrian killed on Thanksgiving