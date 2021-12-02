Healthcare Pros
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Football Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down.

The coach made the announcement Thursday, December 2.

Mendenhall will step down from his position after the Cavaliers’ upcoming bowl game.

The ‘Hoos have a 36-28 record under Mendenhall, who has served as head coach for six seasons. They’re 6-6 this year.

A news conference is expected to get underway around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

