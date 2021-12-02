UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Football Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down.

The coach made the announcement Thursday, December 2.

Mendenhall will step down from his position after the Cavaliers’ upcoming bowl game.

The ‘Hoos have a 36-28 record under Mendenhall, who has served as head coach for six seasons. They’re 6-6 this year.

A news conference is expected to get underway around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.