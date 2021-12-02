Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.(adogslifephoto // Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day.

If you don’t have a special mutt in your life, it’s a great time to find one.

The special day is celebrated twice a year, Dec. 2 and July 31.

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.

There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

If you aren’t ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in...
Two women killed in head-on crash during police pursuit on I-95
Richmond Police arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of a man.
4 teens arrested in shooting death of man
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound.
Police investigate stabbing of woman in Richmond

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a CNN global town hall the best defense is to get...
Fauci advises on holiday plans amid concerns of the omicron variant
FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for...
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
FILE - Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their...
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Jasmine L. A. Moore.
Chesterfield woman’s remains recovered