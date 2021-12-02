Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: Breezy and very warm for December

60s through Saturday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures get much warmer the next few days, especially today! Rain chances are minimal

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. SW wind 10-20mph. Warm for December! Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday Forecast: Heading to 60° for a few days in a row