Thursday Forecast: Breezy and very warm for December
60s through Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures get much warmer the next few days, especially today! Rain chances are minimal
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. SW wind 10-20mph. Warm for December! Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
