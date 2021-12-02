Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Supporters of skill games call on state lawmakers to reconsider ban

Supporters of skill games ask Virginia lawmakers to lift ban
Supporters of skill games ask Virginia lawmakers to lift ban(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The company that supplied many of the skill games that operated in Virginia says illegal machines have multiplied since a statewide ban took effect last summer.

During a news conference Wednesday morning in the Roanoke Valley, representatives of the company Pace-O-Matic said unregulated games of chance are costing the state millions of dollars in revenue.

And they urged lawmakers to reconsider the state’s prohibition on skill games.

“We want to be good citizens of the community and the state, and operate legally,” said Tom Marino, a former U.S. Attorney and Congressman from Pennsylvania, who now serves as the Vice President of Government Affairs for Pace-O-Matic.

Marino and two other employees of the company spoke with WDBJ7 near Plantation and Play, a location they say is operating unregulated machines.

“A compliance officer went into this location, did observe over 40 games on and operating,” said Jill Feagan, herself a compliance officer for Pace-O-Matic.

They said the state ban on skill games has hurt many local businesses that hosted their machines. And the lack of enforcement has allowed illegal devices to spread.

“Our games and other skill games have generated over $130 million in revenue for the state,” Marino said. “Now there’s no revenue coming in, because most if not all these people are not paying any taxes, or paying very little taxes.”

We spoke briefly with an employee at Plantation and Play, but haven’t received a response from management.

Marino said he’s hopeful state lawmakers will allow regulated skill games to return.

“If it’s going to create jobs, and it’s going to create revenue, not only for the store owner but for the state, this is a no-brainer,” Marino told WDBJ7.

Whether lawmakers agree it’s a no-brainer, supporters of skill games are also looking to the courts for help.

A lawsuit filed by former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler is scheduled to be heard Monday in Greensville County.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in...
Two women killed in head-on crash during police pursuit on I-95
Richmond Police arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of a man.
4 teens arrested in shooting death of man
The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Meghan Simmons
Henrico police search for missing 16-year-old girl
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county

Latest News

Family and friends lined up to be reunited with their beloved grandmother, neighbor, and friend.
Beloved grandmother welcomed home from Hepatitis A health battle
In November, all six charges were brought by direct indictment.
Plea hearing set for Virginia Tech Cadet Corps student facing child pornography charges
Scott Kennedy had to quarantine for two weeks in South Africa and then he was cleared to fly...
Richmonder trying to get out of Africa after Omicron makes travel tricky
Richmond Police arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of a man.
4 teens arrested in shooting death of man
Earlier this week, Gov. Northam and First Lady Northam welcomed some greenery for the executive...
Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting kicks off holiday season