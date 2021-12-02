Healthcare Pros
Season tickets for Flying Squirrels’ 2022 season on sale

The Diamond
The Diamond((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Full and partial season ticket plans for the Flying Squirrels’ 2022 season are on sale.

There are also a limited number of holiday packages available.

“This time last year we had no schedule, no real indication what our season in 2021, if we had one, would look like,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “Now, for our staff to be diligently preparing for our 69-home-game schedule at The Diamond is a huge win. We could not be more excited about the plans we have to make the 2022 campaign, one for the memory-making record books.”

Season ticket plans start at $700 and include all 69 Flying Squirrels home games and additional benefits.

Flex Plans with undated ticket vouchers for home games are also available. The Great 8 package, which includes eight undated ticket vouchers, starts at $70. The Gold Books, which include 40 undated ticket vouchers, start at $500.

Opening night at The Diamond will be April 12, 2022, as the Flying Squirrels take on the Altoona Curve.

For more information, click here.

