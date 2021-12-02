RHHD, University of Richmond Athletics offers free basketball tickets to kids getting COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are partnering with the University of Richmond Athletics to offer free basketball tickets to kids who get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting this week, ticket vouchers for one free children’s ticket to a Spider basketball home game will be distributed at RHHD vaccine clinics to kids ages 5-11 who are getting their shots.

The vaccine clinics will be located at the Arthur Ashe Center from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the Richmond City Health District’s downtown location on East Cary Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.

