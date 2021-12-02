Police shooting raises questions over Black man’s gun rights

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Leaders in the Black community of Virginia Beach are calling for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Black man earlier this year.

They said Wednesday that Donovon Lynch’s right to carry a gun for protection was ignored during a night of violence last March on the city’s oceanfront.

Local activists have called for justice, a day after a special grand jury found that a police officer was justified in fatally shooting Lynch.

The city’s prosecutors said Officer Solomon Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others.

Lynch’s father said he carried a gun because he had a security business.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.