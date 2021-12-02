Healthcare Pros
Police shooting raises questions over Black man’s gun rights

Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
By BEN FINLEY Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Leaders in the Black community of Virginia Beach are calling for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Black man earlier this year.

They said Wednesday that Donovon Lynch’s right to carry a gun for protection was ignored during a night of violence last March on the city’s oceanfront.

Local activists have called for justice, a day after a special grand jury found that a police officer was justified in fatally shooting Lynch.

The city’s prosecutors said Officer Solomon Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others.

Lynch’s father said he carried a gun because he had a security business.

