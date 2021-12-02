PHOTOS: Police looking for suspects involved in burglaries around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Suspects are being sought by police for their connection to burglaries in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, suspects have broken into businesses, taking merchandise, goods and valuables.

The following suspects’ pictures were captured:

On Nov. 1, a suspect was pictured in the 3000 block of West Clay Street.

3000 block of West Clay Street (Richmond Police)

On Nov. 2, a suspect was pictured in the 2900 block of North Avenue.

2900 block of North Avenue (Richmond Police)

On Nov. 2, a suspect was seen on camera in the 5200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

5200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue (Richmond Police)

On Nov. 29, two suspects were seen on camera in the 700 block of East Main Street.

East Main Street Suspects (Richmond Police)

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000

