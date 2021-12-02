Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Police looking for suspects involved in burglaries around Richmond

Suspects are being sought by police for their connection to burglaries in Richmond.
Suspects are being sought by police for their connection to burglaries in Richmond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Suspects are being sought by police for their connection to burglaries in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, suspects have broken into businesses, taking merchandise, goods and valuables.

The following suspects’ pictures were captured:

On Nov. 1, a suspect was pictured in the 3000 block of West Clay Street.

3000 block of West Clay Street
3000 block of West Clay Street(Richmond Police)

On Nov. 2, a suspect was pictured in the 2900 block of North Avenue.

2900 block of North Avenue
2900 block of North Avenue(Richmond Police)

On Nov. 2, a suspect was seen on camera in the 5200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

5200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue
5200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue(Richmond Police)

On Nov. 29, two suspects were seen on camera in the 700 block of East Main Street.

East Main Street Suspects
East Main Street Suspects(Richmond Police)

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in...
Two women killed in head-on crash during police pursuit on I-95
Richmond Police arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of a man.
4 teens arrested in shooting death of man
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county
Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Hanan-Jehan Smith
Man charged in connection to burglary in Diamond neighborhood of Richmond
One man and a firefighter suffered minor injuries after a stove fire occurred in a Richmond...
Man, firefighter suffers minor injuries after stove fire in Richmond apartment
Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later