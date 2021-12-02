Healthcare Pros
Plea hearing set for Virginia Tech Cadet Corps student facing child pornography charges

By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech Cadet Corps student facing multiple child pornography charges has a plea hearing set.

Eric Augustine faces six child pornography charges.

Augustine was arrested on campus by the Virginia Tech Police Department in November.

In November, the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed all six charges were brought by direct indictment.

Augustine’s plea hearing is set for February.

Augustine has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

