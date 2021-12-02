Healthcare Pros
Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Va. | Positivity rate increased from 6.7% to 7.0%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia in 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 974,001 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 2, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 2,472 new cases were reported in 24 hours. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,741 deaths.

Currently, there are 1,005 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Wednesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate was increased from 6.7% to 7.0%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,653 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 93,763 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,516,636 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 41,680 cases, 1,229 hospitalizations, 574 deaths
  • Henrico: 36,120 cases, 1,265 hospitalizations, 735 deaths
  • Richmond: 25,149 cases, 970 hospitalizations, 371 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,557 cases, 380 hospitalizations, 201 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,137 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 105 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,203 cases, 76 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

