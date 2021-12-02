News to Know for Dec. 2: Marcus Alert system; Omicron in the U.S.; Warm temperatures ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start the day!

Warm For December!

Temperatures get much warmer the next few days, especially today! Rain chances are minimal.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. SW wind 10-20mph. Highs in the upper 60s.

Omicron Variant In The U.S.

A person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant, the White House announced Wednesday as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new virus strain.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters the person was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29.

(kauz)

Fauci said the person was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot and was experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The Biden administration moved late last month to restrict travel from Southern Africa where the variant was first identified and had been widespread. Clusters of cases have also been identified in about two dozen other nations.

Marcus Alert In Richmond

The city of Richmond is taking new protocols to better respond to emergencies where people may be experiencing a mental health crisis. It’s called The Marcus Alert.

Richmond is one of five regions in Virginia, debuting a soft rollout of new measures that began Wednesday. The goal is to have the entire state on board in the coming years.

(WAVE 3 News)

If you or a loved one is being treated for mental health, and you want Richmond Police to know that in the event you ever need to call 911, they’ll already have that knowledge when they show up.

The same can apply if you want officers to know about a health condition or even who your emergency contact is.

One Of Two Recounts In House Races Begin

One of the two outstanding vote recounts that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates is set to get underway.

Elections officials and representatives from both parties in Virginia Beach are expected to take part in the secondary counting of ballots that was requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew.

The freshman delegate currently represents the 85th House District. Askew and fellow Democratic Del. Martha Mugler of the 91st District requested recounts after certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed their GOP challengers ahead by razor-thin margins.

MLB Stoppage

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.

The strategy, management’s equivalent of a strike under federal labor law, ended the sport’s labor peace after 9,740 days over 26 1/2 years.

Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he waits to take batting practice before Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Washington. The clock ticked down toward the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday night, Dec. 1, 2021, and what was likely to be a management lockout ending the sport’s labor peace at over 26 1/2 years. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Teams decided to force the long-anticipated confrontation during an offseason rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994.

Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage, but they have been accelerating toward a clash for more than two years.

Marathon Medals Are Here!

The medals for runners in the Richmond Marathon have finally arrived!

Richmond Marathon medals have arrived. (Richmond Marathon)

Runners should follow these steps to ensure timely delivery:

Read the latest Richmond Marathon email and read the options

Complete the Marathon Medal Option Form by Dec. 6

Wear your bling with pride!

All race medals were stuck in port in California due to the global supply chain issue.

Radiothon

NBC12 will once again be teaming up with Audacy Richmond for the 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon.

The event will take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 and raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Last year, $228,000 was raised, and they are hoping to raise more money this year.

36 Hours For Kids Radiothon (NBC12)

NBC12 personalities will team up with radio personalities from some of your favorite Richmond stations for this event including MIX 98.1, 1140 WRVA/96.1 FM, BIG 98.5, 106.5 The BEAT and Q94.

To donate, call 804-228-KIDS (5437).

Free Basketball Tickets

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are partnering with the University of Richmond Athletics to offer free basketball tickets to kids who get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting this week, ticket vouchers for one free children’s ticket to a Spider basketball home game will be distributed at RHHD vaccine clinics to kids ages 5-11 who are getting their shots.

(tcw-kltv)

The vaccine clinics will be located at the Arthur Ashe Center from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the Richmond City Health District’s downtown location on East Cary Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Final Thought

I believe we are here on the planet Earth to live, grow up and do what we can to make this world a better place for all people to enjoy freedom - Rosa Parks

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.