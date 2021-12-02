Healthcare Pros
N.C. man killed in crash on I-295 in Henrico County

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash on I-295 in Henrico County.

At 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 29, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-295 south near mile-marker 20.

According to the investigation, a 2014 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer was traveling south in the center lane when it lost control, overturned and slid off the right side of the road.

The driver of the Volvo, Douglas J. Irwin, 41, of Cary, N.C., died at the scene. Irwin was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

