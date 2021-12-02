Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Thursday

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season continues with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the event.

A number of celebrities such as Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are set to perform.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The site will be open to the public free of charge from Saturday to Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in...
Two women killed in head-on crash during police pursuit on I-95
Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
Richmond Police arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of a man.
4 teens arrested in shooting death of man
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting

Latest News

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, lead a...
Capitol riot committee has interviewed 250 people so far
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron variant cases confirmed in Colorado, Minnesota man who attended NYC convention
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.5 million people fully vaccinated | More than 12.8 million vaccines administered
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says ‘we need to be ready’
The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia