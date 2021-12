RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.

Police are on the scene of Willow Street and 3rd Avenue where a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12.com for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.