Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified

Police are investigating
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.

Police were called to 3rd Avenue on Dec. 2 shortly after 11 a.m.

At the scene, officers found Naquan Fuller, 31, of Richmond, outside with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

