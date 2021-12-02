Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting identified
Police are investigating
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Police were called to 3rd Avenue on Dec. 2 shortly after 11 a.m.
At the scene, officers found Naquan Fuller, 31, of Richmond, outside with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.