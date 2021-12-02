Man, firefighter suffers minor injuries after stove fire in Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man and a firefighter suffered minor injuries after a stove fire occurred in a Richmond apartment.

Around 10:17 a.m., Richmond fire crews responded to a cooking fire in the kitchen of an apartment located in the 200 block of Dove Street. After arriving on the scene, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from a second-floor apartment.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 10:40 a.m.

WORKING FIRE: At approximately 10:17 a.m., crews responded to 208 Dove Street for the report of a cooking fire in the kitchen of an apartment. Once on scene, they saw heavy smoke & flames coming from a unit on the second floor. Crews quickly got water on the fire and put it out. pic.twitter.com/7s7m97Ms0a — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) December 2, 2021

All occupants were able to evacuate safely.

One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for a minor hand injury.

After doing an investigation, the Richmond Fire Investigations Unit says the fire started on the stove. There were no smoke alarms found.

