Man, firefighter suffers minor injuries after stove fire in Richmond apartment
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man and a firefighter suffered minor injuries after a stove fire occurred in a Richmond apartment.
Around 10:17 a.m., Richmond fire crews responded to a cooking fire in the kitchen of an apartment located in the 200 block of Dove Street. After arriving on the scene, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from a second-floor apartment.
Crews were able to get the fire under control at 10:40 a.m.
All occupants were able to evacuate safely.
One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for a minor hand injury.
After doing an investigation, the Richmond Fire Investigations Unit says the fire started on the stove. There were no smoke alarms found.
