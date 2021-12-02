Man charged in connection to burglary in Diamond neighborhood of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Images and surveillance footage assisted police in the arrest of a man connected to a burglary in the Diamond neighborhood in Richmond.

On Nov. 28, while investigating a commercial burglary in the Diamond neighborhood, police located Hanan-Jehan Smith, 29, after matching a description of a suspect in video footage related to the burglary.

Police say Smith was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was charged in connection to a commercial burglary in the same area.

