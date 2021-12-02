Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man charged in connection to burglary in Diamond neighborhood of Richmond

Hanan-Jehan Smith
Hanan-Jehan Smith(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Images and surveillance footage assisted police in the arrest of a man connected to a burglary in the Diamond neighborhood in Richmond.

On Nov. 28, while investigating a commercial burglary in the Diamond neighborhood, police located Hanan-Jehan Smith, 29, after matching a description of a suspect in video footage related to the burglary.

Police say Smith was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was charged in connection to a commercial burglary in the same area.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in...
Two women killed in head-on crash during police pursuit on I-95
Richmond Police arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of a man.
4 teens arrested in shooting death of man
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county
Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

One man and a firefighter suffered minor injuries after a stove fire occurred in a Richmond...
Man, firefighter suffers minor injuries after stove fire in Richmond apartment
Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting