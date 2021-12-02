Investigation underway after Greensville Co. High School student killed

GREENSVILLE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Students were released early from Greensville County High School Thursday morning in order to give them time to grieve following a student death.

The superintendent confirms a student was killed Wednesday night, and law enforcement is investigating the death as a homicide.

Officials have not said what happened.

The school will be in session on Friday. Crisis and grief counselors will be available for students.

