Hogwash Express Car Wash in Richmond hosting holiday event to support Toys For Tots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of Richmond’s newest car washes will be getting festive for the holidays while supporting Toys For Tots.

Hogwash Express Car Wash is hosting a ‘Happy Hog-uh-days’ event on Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Broad Street location.

Customers who bring a newly purchased, unwrapped children’s toy will receive a free express wash.

There will also be free donuts, a light display, and possibly a visit from Santa Claus!

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.