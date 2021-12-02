Healthcare Pros
Hogwash Express Car Wash in Richmond hosting holiday event to support Toys For Tots

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of Richmond’s newest car washes will be getting festive for the holidays while supporting Toys For Tots.

Hogwash Express Car Wash is hosting a ‘Happy Hog-uh-days’ event on Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Broad Street location.

Customers who bring a newly purchased, unwrapped children’s toy will receive a free express wash.

There will also be free donuts, a light display, and possibly a visit from Santa Claus!

