Hanover residents can voice thoughts during meeting on ‘Through Truck Restrictions’ for several roads

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in Hanover can voice their thoughts about the proposed ‘Through Truck Restrictions’ for several roads in the county.

These roads include:

  • Ashcake Road
  • Atlee Road
  • Atlee Station Road
  • New Ashcake Road
  • Peaks Road

During this meeting, the Virginia Department of Transportation will go over the Through Truck Restrictions process, discuss the schedule, highlight current recommendations and receive feedback from residents.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Hanover County Administration Building.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

