Court records: Covington three-year-old died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The gunshot that killed a three-year-old boy this week in Covington was self-inflicted, according to Alleghany County court records obtained by WDBJ7.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home on East Dolly Ann Drive Tuesday night. They found the boy had been shot in the head and found a pistol in the room; the boy’s grandfather told investigators the gun was his and was supposed to be hidden under clothes.

The boy died after being taken to a hospital.

There were three adults in the home during the shooting, as well as “several other children,” according to court records.

The 9mm pistol, a revolver and several rounds of ammunition were taken from the home as part of the investigation.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible child abuse or neglect.

An investigation continues to determine the circumstances and whether charges will be filed.

