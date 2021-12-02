Healthcare Pros
Beloved cow sign taken from Louisa Co. family

Socks the cow sign
Socks the cow sign(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Louisa County family is asking for their cow sign Socks to be returned home.

Security camera caught Socks apparently being taken the property.

The Cushman family says the sign was made by their late grandfather, and was restored by the grandchildren this past summer.

“What this guy took from us was 40 years worth of memories and the love that my dad put into her to make her in the first place and the love that my kids and I put into her to refurbish her,” Jennifer Cushman said. “Socks is pretty important to us and we just want her back.”

The family says if Socks is returned there will be no questions asked.

