Akira Fitzgerald re-signs with Richmond Kickers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Akira Fitzgerald, who is the reigning goalkeeper of the year, has re-signed with the Richmond Kickers through 2023.

“You need your goalkeeper to keep you in games and Akira has done that consistently over the past two seasons,” Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. “He is in charge of our goalkeeping department here in Richmond and we look forward to him between the pipes and running training in 2022 and beyond.”

During the 2021 season, Fitzgerald the keeper set a new single-season record of 89 saves while also leading other goalkeepers with 10 clean sheets.

“He is the first player in the USL’s modern era encompassing USL League One and USL Championship to lead the league in both saves and clean sheets in the same season,” a release said.

Fitzgerald joined the Reds in 2019, amassing 212 saves and 22 clean sheets since that first season.

““I’m incredibly excited and honored to be signing a multi-year contract with Richmond,” Fitzgerald said. “Some of the best years of my career have been with this club and I look forward to building on them and bringing more success to the organization and community. City Stadium is one of the best venues I have ever played at and that is thanks to our incredible fans, and I look forward to giving them plenty to cheer for in the coming seasons.”

