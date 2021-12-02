Healthcare Pros
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.

Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to making this season bright with holiday lights on your home. (Source: NBC12)(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s that time of year again where Central Virginia homes light up for the holiday season.

Now is the time of year to hop in your car and tour some of Central Virginia’s finest and sometimes tacky Christmas displays.

If there is a house in your neighborhood that you think deserves an extra shout-out – let us know about it. You can email the details to lights@nbc12.com.

You can use the guide below to help find the best displays around. Each link will open up to Google Maps.

Richmond

- 3307 Kensington Ave. Richmond, VA 23221

- 3433 Floyd Ave. Richmond, VA 23221

Henrico

- 1412 Beverly Dr. Richmond, VA 23229

- 2053 Pine Grove Dr. Henrico, VA 23294

- 2300 Wistar Ct. Richmond, VA 23294

- 9328 Coleson Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23060

- 10503 Gayton Rd. Richmond, VA 23238

Hanover

- 7396 Kelshire Trce. Mechanicsville, VA 23111

- 9268 Totopotomoy Trail, Ashland, VA 23005

- 7134 Sunset Dr. Mechanicsville, VA 23111

- 6962 Cory Lee Ct. Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Chesterfield

- 3531 Bellbluff Dr. Richmond, VA 23237

- 14609 Standing Oak Ct. Midlothian, VA 23112

- 2216 Millcrest Terrace Midlothian, VA 23112

- 7519 Nicklaus Cir. Moseley, VA 23120

- 11919 Swift Crossing Dr. Midlothian, VA 23112 (The light show runs 5:30-10 p.m.)

