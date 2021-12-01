Healthcare Pros
Wicked to return to Altria Theater

The Holiday Flash Sale runs from Dec. 8 - Dec. 17.
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s most popular musical is making its return to the Altria Theater - with a holiday flash sale in December.

Wicked will be returning to the theater Aug. 31 - Sept. 11, 2022, and Broadway in Richmond has arranged a ten-day sale for the general public.

Wicked returns Aug. 31 - Sept. 11, 2022
The Holiday Flash Sale will be from Dec. 8 to Dec. 17 ahead of spring ticket sales, which Broadway in Richmond says will be announced in the future.

Tickets start at $49.00 plus fees and are available at the Altria Theater Box Office.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

