Wicked to return to Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s most popular musical is making its return to the Altria Theater - with a holiday flash sale in December.

Wicked will be returning to the theater Aug. 31 - Sept. 11, 2022, and Broadway in Richmond has arranged a ten-day sale for the general public.

Wicked returns Aug. 31 - Sept. 11, 2022 (Joan Marcus | Broadway in Richmond)

The Holiday Flash Sale will be from Dec. 8 to Dec. 17 ahead of spring ticket sales, which Broadway in Richmond says will be announced in the future.

Tickets start at $49.00 plus fees and are available at the Altria Theater Box Office.

