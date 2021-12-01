Wednesday Forecast: Heading to 60° for a few days in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures get much warmer the next few days, especially Thursday! Rain chances are meager at best

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny morning/midday, then Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with an isolated shower in the evening, especially north of I-64. Highs in the upper 50s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warm for December! Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s. Best weather day of the week.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible late. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (PM Rain Chance 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: No sign of an arctic blast any time soon, with temperatures likely staying above normal through mid December

