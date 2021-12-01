Virginia horse test positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ State Veterinarian’ Office, a horse has tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1 on Monday.

VDACS says two horses at a boarding stable in Powhatan County had to be euthanized due to a poor prognosis, and one of those horses received a positive result for the virus. A third horse is currently waiting for its test results after contracting a fever.

The boarding stable is currently being placed under quarantine, and all exposed horses are being monitored twice daily for fever, a temperature over 101.5 degrees Fahrenheit and other clinical signs.

All owners with potentially exposed horses have been notified, but the VDACS says no additional Virginia horses have been exposed.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.