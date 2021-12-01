Healthcare Pros
Virginia horse test positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1

This is a photo of a horse's nose. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ State Veterinarian’ Office, a horse has tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1 on Monday.

VDACS says two horses at a boarding stable in Powhatan County had to be euthanized due to a poor prognosis, and one of those horses received a positive result for the virus. A third horse is currently waiting for its test results after contracting a fever.

The boarding stable is currently being placed under quarantine, and all exposed horses are being monitored twice daily for fever, a temperature over 101.5 degrees Fahrenheit and other clinical signs.

All owners with potentially exposed horses have been notified, but the VDACS says no additional Virginia horses have been exposed.

