Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two women killed in head-on crash during police pursuit on I-95

Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in...
Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in Greensville.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in Greensville.

On Nov. 30, Virginia State Police responded to a crash that happened after 9 p.m. at mile marker 16 on I-95.

Police in Emporia were pursuing a 2018 BMW after it refused to stop. The BMW was traveling north on I-95 when it made a U-turn and began traveling south in the northbound lanes, and struck a 2011 Lincoln head-on.

The driver of the BMW, Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, 30, of Richmond, and a female passenger were both ejected from the vehicle. They were not wearing seatbelts. Bernard was flown to VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. The female passenger died at the scene.

The passenger has not been identified due to police still being in the process of notifying kin.

The driver of the Lincoln was a 36-year-old New London, Connecticut man. He was taken to Emporia Hospital and then flown to VCU Medical Center for serious injuries. Melissa R. Dorsett, 36, of New London, Connecticut was the passenger of the Lincoln. She died at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway
Meghan Simmons
Henrico police search for missing 16-year-old girl
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide
The crash remains under investigation.
Chesterfield man killed in crash on I-64 in Albemarle County

Latest News

Granite rock is placed in the Piankatank River to create oyster reef.
World’s largest oyster restoration completed on Piankatank River
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound.
Police investigate stabbing of woman in Richmond
House fire
No injuries reported in Henrico house fire
Baby rescued from car.
Richmond firefighters rescue baby from locked car