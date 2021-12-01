Healthcare Pros
Senior Alert issued for 78-year-old Loudoun County man

Richard Nyren
Richard Nyren(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a 78-year-old Loudoun County man.

Richard Nyren was last seen on Nov. 30 around 7 p.m. in Chantilly, Virginia. Nyren is described as a white male, 5′9″ and weighs 177 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Nyren was possibly wearing a yellow turtleneck, blue jeans and black boots.

He could be driving a 1989 red Toyota Camry with Virginia plates: OKZ827.

1989 Toyota Camry
1989 Toyota Camry(Virginia State Police)

Nyren suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his safety, police say.

Anyone with information on Nyren’s whereabouts should call (703) 777-1021.

