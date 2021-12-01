Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Marathon medals have arrived after delays with delivery

Richmond Marathon medals have arrived.
Richmond Marathon medals have arrived.(Richmond Marathon)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The medals for the winners of the Richmond Marathon have finally arrived!

Medal winners should do the following steps in order to ensure timely delivery:

  • Read the latest Richmond Marathon email and read the options
  • Complete the Marathon Medal Option Form by Dec. 6
  • Wear your bling with pride!

All race medals were stuck in port in California due to the global supply chain issue.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway
Meghan Simmons
Henrico police search for missing 16-year-old girl
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide
The crash remains under investigation.
Chesterfield man killed in crash on I-64 in Albemarle County

Latest News

Earlier this week, Gov. Northam and First Lady Northam welcomed some greenery for the executive...
Christmas tree at State Capitol will be lit to kick off holiday season
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county
Mayor Stoney and other city leaders will kick off the holiday season with the dedication of the...
Unity Tree, Menorah Lighting takes place in Richmond
Non-profit animal shelters and organizations around central Virginia will be accepting...
Central Virginia animal shelters, organizations ask for donations for Giving Tuesday