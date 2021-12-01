Richmond Marathon medals have arrived after delays with delivery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The medals for the winners of the Richmond Marathon have finally arrived!

Medal winners should do the following steps in order to ensure timely delivery:

Read the latest Richmond Marathon email and read the options

Complete the Marathon Medal Option Form by Dec. 6

Wear your bling with pride!

All race medals were stuck in port in California due to the global supply chain issue.

