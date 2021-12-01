Healthcare Pros
Richmond firefighters rescue baby from locked car

Baby rescued from car.
Baby rescued from car.(Richmond Fire Department)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Richmond rescued a baby out of a locked car Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Webber Avenue for the report of a baby locked in a car.

We are glad we could help one family in the Southside, after some scary moments this afternoon. At approximately 2:30...

Posted by Richmond Fire Department on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Firefighters used a BigEasy kit and were able to get the child out quickly. A BigEasy kit contains a plastic wedge & air pressure cuff to gap the door and aluminum rod to unlock it.

The child was fine. No damage was done to the car.

