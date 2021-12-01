Richmond firefighters rescue baby from locked car
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Richmond rescued a baby out of a locked car Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Webber Avenue for the report of a baby locked in a car.
Firefighters used a BigEasy kit and were able to get the child out quickly. A BigEasy kit contains a plastic wedge & air pressure cuff to gap the door and aluminum rod to unlock it.
The child was fine. No damage was done to the car.
