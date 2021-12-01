Healthcare Pros
Residents temporarily displaced following fire

Both of the occupants were able to evacuate the home before crews arrived.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Stafford County Fire and Rescue is currently investigating a fire that occurred Wednesday morning.

Just before 11:00 a.m., crews responded to Clarion Drive near the intersection of Ferry Road for the report of a structure fire. Once on scene, crews located the fire coming from the second story of a detached garage - which was being used as a residence.

Crews marked the fire under control five minutes after their arrival.

The two occupants were able to evacuate the home before crews arrived, and neither of the residents reported any injuries.

Both residents are temporarily displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire.

