Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate

Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his first debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is denying a claim a White House aide reportedly made in an upcoming book.

The British newspaper The Guardian reports it obtained an advanced copy of the memoir by Mark Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff.

According to The Guardian, Meadows claims in “The Chief’s Chief” that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate with then-candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

The Guardian also reports Meadows wrote Trump tested negative in the same timeframe, but the positive test was not disclosed to the public.

On Wednesday, Trump denied the report in a statement, saying he tested negative before the date.

Trump announced Oct. 2 that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized that same night.

Meadows’ memoir is set to go on sale next week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway
Meghan Simmons
Henrico police search for missing 16-year-old girl
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks rise as Wall Street’s wild omicron ride continues
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
More jurors seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Fourth student dies from Michigan high school shooting
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate increases to 6.7%