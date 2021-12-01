Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Recount in 1 Virginia House district set for this week

The second recount is expected to take place next week.
The second recount is expected to take place next week.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - One of the two outstanding recounts requested by Democratic incumbents who trail their GOP challengers in Virginia House races will take place Thursday and Friday.

Republicans won at least 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber in the Nov. 2 election and have said they expect their leads to hold in the 85th and 91st Districts, where the recounts were requested.

The secondary count of ballots in Virginia Beach’s 85th District race between Republican Karen Greenhalgh and Del. Alex Askew will kick off Thursday morning.

That’s according to Christine Lewis, the city’s deputy registrar.

The second recount is expected to take place next week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway

Latest News

Ernest Ray, right, sits with his niece, Kendra Potter at the Virginia Higher Education Center...
This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds thank you rally in Rockingham County
Youngkin announces lawmakers, others helping with transition
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin discusses the transition during his recent visit to Roanoke.
Youngkin encouraged by feedback from leaders of both parties
Sen. Amanda Chase says she is running for Congress. This week, the Chesterfield Republican said...
Sen. Amanda Chase to run for Congress