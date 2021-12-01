Radiothon to benefit Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU raises over $643,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After 36 hours of fundraising for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, generous donors set a new record and raised $643,905 to help fund the hospital’s new Wonder Tower.

Last year, $228,000 was raised.

NBC12 partnered with Audacy Radio for its 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon to support children all across the area and the hospital’s new state-of-the-art facility that’s under construction.

The 16-story Wonder Tower will include inpatient and emergency services.

Features include a level-one pediatric trauma center and helipad, 72 private rooms for patients and their families, play spaces, a performance space, and more.

The $400-million project will be finished in 2023.

This couldn’t have been done without the generous donors!

