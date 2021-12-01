Radiothon to benefit Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU happening this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 will once again be teaming up with Audacy Richmond for the 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon.

The event will take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 and raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. To donate, call 804-228-KIDS (5437).

Last year, $228,000 was raised, and they are hoping to raise more money this year.

NBC12 personalities will team up with radio personalities from some of your favorite Richmond stations for this event including MIX 98.1, 1140 WRVA/96.1 FM, BIG 98.5, 106.5 The BEAT and Q94.

