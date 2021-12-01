Police: Investigation shows no credible threats made to Cosby High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department and Chesterfield County Public Schools say there are no credible threats against Cosby High School or any students. However, out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence of police at the school.

This comes after there were social media postings about rumored threats directed toward the school.

Chesterfield police made the following statement:

“Parents, We are aware of social media postings about rumored threats directed toward our school.The police department and school administration have investigated, and it was determined that there is no credible threat against our school or any students. Out of an abundance of caution, Chesterfield police have shared with us that they will have an additional presence this afternoon. Parents, please help us reinforce the message that we will continue to share with our students about inappropriate messaging via text and other social media platforms. The police department and school division take online messaging very seriously. Students can be arrested and suspended/expelled from school for incidents that cause disruptions to the school day. Please help us reinforce with your student the need for them to think about whether their message is appropriate before posting it. Thank you for your continued partnership.”

