Police investigate stabbing of woman in Richmond
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a woman was stabbed.
Around 9:31 a.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Walcott Place for a reported stabbing.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
