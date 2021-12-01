Police investigate stabbing of woman in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a woman was stabbed.

Around 9:31 a.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Walcott Place for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.