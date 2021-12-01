Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police investigate stabbing of woman in Richmond

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a woman was stabbed.

Around 9:31 a.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Walcott Place for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway
Meghan Simmons
Henrico police search for missing 16-year-old girl
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide
The crash remains under investigation.
Chesterfield man killed in crash on I-64 in Albemarle County

Latest News

Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in...
Two women killed in head-on crash during police pursuit on I-95
House fire
No injuries reported in Henrico house fire
Baby rescued from car.
Richmond firefighters rescue baby from locked car
Richmond Marathon medals have arrived.
Richmond Marathon medals have arrived after delays with delivery