Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Petersburg Area Transit bus hit by bullet

Petersburg Area Transit
Petersburg Area Transit(PAT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg Area Transit bus was hit by a bullet on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., the bus was traveling on High Pearl Street when it was hit by a single bullet.

No one on the bus was injured.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway

Latest News

Meghan Simmons
Henrico police search for missing 16-year-old girl
WDBJ7
Three-year-old boy sustains gunshot wound to the head in Alleghany County
In 2001, a federal judge sentenced Ferrone Claiborne and Terrence Richardson to life in prison.
Va. Attorney General files brief in support of the innocence of the ‘Waverly Two’
With the holiday travel season officially underway, many travelers are concerned with long-term...
Richmond Airport to reopen economy parking lot in Mid-December