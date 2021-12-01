Petersburg Area Transit bus hit by bullet
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg Area Transit bus was hit by a bullet on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 5:15 p.m., the bus was traveling on High Pearl Street when it was hit by a single bullet.
No one on the bus was injured.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.