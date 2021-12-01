Petersburg Area Transit bus hit by bullet

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg Area Transit bus was hit by a bullet on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., the bus was traveling on High Pearl Street when it was hit by a single bullet.

No one on the bus was injured.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

