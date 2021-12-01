Healthcare Pros
Over 5.5 million people fully vaccinated | More than 12.7 million vaccines administered

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Dec. 1, at least 6,356,215 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 74.5% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,550,654 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 65% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 88.2%, with 77.3% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VDH is also tracking how many people have received their booster of the Pfizer vaccine. So far, 1,267,929 Virginians have received their third dose.

As of Dec. 1, 162,646 children ages, 5-11 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

As of Dec. 1, 12,707,413 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 31,285.

In total, 14,958,215 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

