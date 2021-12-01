Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate increases to 6.7%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia in 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 971,529 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 1, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 2,413 new cases were reported in 24 hours. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,730 deaths.

Currently, there are 965 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Wednesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate was increased to 6.7%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,636 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 93,610 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,493,822 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 41,580 cases, 1,227 hospitalizations, 573 deaths
  • Henrico: 35,998 cases, 1,264 hospitalizations, 735 deaths
  • Richmond: 25,101 cases, 970 hospitalizations, 371 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,522 cases, 378 hospitalizations, 201 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,136 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 105 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,194 cases, 76 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Richmond.
Man found dead in Richmond parking lot | Death investigation underway
Meghan Simmons
Henrico police search for missing 16-year-old girl
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police make arrest in domestic-related homicide

Latest News

Eastern State Hospital in James City County
As a staffing crisis continues, Virginia tries to overhaul its mental health response system
Henrico school debuts new telehealth clinic for elementary students
The CDC updated their guidance to say all adults should get a booster.
CDC, doctors encourage qualified adults to get COVID booster in light of omicron variant
Henrico Schools’ will unveil telehealth clinic for Glen Lea Elementary students
Henrico Schools’ will unveil telehealth clinic for Glen Lea Elementary students